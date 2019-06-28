|
|
|
LOWN Gordon On Tuesday 18th June, peacefully in hospital, Gordon, aged 77 years. Beloved Husband of Judith, loving Dad of Nicola and Alison, a dear Father-in-law of Dave and Stu, also a sadly missed Grandad of
Laura, Luke and Sophie.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Monday 1st July at 11.00am in Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the
and Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019