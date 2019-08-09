Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Ryhope)
27 Ryhope Street South
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 0RW
0191 523 9099
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:30
St Paul's Church
Ryhope
Gordon Herdman Notice
HERDMAN Ryhope Passed away peacefully
on 2nd August, aged 90 years, Gordon Winship.
A devoted husband, father
and grandfather.
Family and friends please meet
for service at St Paul's Church, Ryhope, on Tuesday 13th August
at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 3.30pm.
Gentleman are invited to wear
a tie of their choice, in memory
of Gordon.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
