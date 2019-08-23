Home

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00
Gordon Brown Notice
Brown Town End Farm
Mess 189 Suddenly in hospital on
August 12th, aged 89 years.
Gordon, devoted husband of
May (nee Lawson), much loved
dad of Kevan and Gary, loving
father in law of Jacqueline and Jean, treasured granda and great granda, also dear brother in law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday August 28th at 12noon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Gordon will repose in the private chapel of rest at Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm. Tel 01915365000.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019
