Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
HAYWOOD (Washington,
late of Seaham) Peacefully on September 24th, Gloria (Née Alderson,
formerly Halliday), aged 81 years.
Beloved mam of Gloria, Edward, Stephen, David, mother in law of Mark, Jan and Shirley, adored nana of Joanna, Shaun, David and Matthew, great nana of Jack and Ashleigh, loving sister of Margaret, Shirley and the late Sheila.
Friends please meet at
Sunderland Crematorium on Monday October 7th for service at 11am. Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham. Tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
