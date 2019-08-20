|
|
|
Atkinson Gladys
(nee Marshall,
formerly Adamson
Ex ATS, DLI and
the Royal British Legion Peacefully on
8th August, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tommy Acky, devoted mam to Elizabeth
and Christine, dearly loved
mother-in-law, sister, nana
and great-nana. Please meet for service on Tuesday 27th August in Sunderland Crematorium at
12 noon. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired to
the Royal British Legion.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2019