|
|
|
Green Marley Potts Suddenly at home on August 7th, aged 86 years, Gerard.
Dear uncle of Kathleen,
Gladys, Yolande and Maria, also great uncle and great great uncle.
Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass in
St Hilda's R/C Church, Southwick
on Thursday August 29th at
10.00am followed by interment at
Southwick Cemetery at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to the Church, a collection plate will be provided at the Church.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm. Tel 01915365000.
On whose soul sweet Jesus
have mercy R.I.P
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019