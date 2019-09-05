|
HARFORD Gerald
(Tex) In St Benedict's Hospice on
29th August, aged 92 years.
Much loved dad to
Michael, Thomas, Sandra, Stephen, Rhoda, Lorraine and the late Ger, former husband to the late Florence
(née Bewick), also a dearly loved grandad, great-grandad and uncle.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday 13th September
at 1:15pm. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019