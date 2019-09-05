Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:15
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Harford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Harford

Notice Condolences

Gerald Harford Notice
HARFORD Gerald
(Tex) In St Benedict's Hospice on
29th August, aged 92 years.
Much loved dad to
Michael, Thomas, Sandra, Stephen, Rhoda, Lorraine and the late Ger, former husband to the late Florence
(née Bewick), also a dearly loved grandad, great-grandad and uncle.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday 13th September
at 1:15pm. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.