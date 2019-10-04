Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Armstrong

Notice Condolences

Georgina Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG Pennywell
Georgina James Passed away peacefully
on 28th September, aged 79 years. Devoted wife to the late Alan. Cherished mam to Alan, Stephen, Thomas and Wendy.
Loving sister to Ann, Violet
and the late Tom. Also a much treasured aunt, mother-in-law,
nana and great grandma.
Died as she lived,
with dignity and grace.
Service Thursday 10th October 2pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
Everyone welcome as
Georgie was a friend to all.
Forever missed, never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.