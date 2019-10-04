|
ARMSTRONG Pennywell
Georgina James Passed away peacefully
on 28th September, aged 79 years. Devoted wife to the late Alan. Cherished mam to Alan, Stephen, Thomas and Wendy.
Loving sister to Ann, Violet
and the late Tom. Also a much treasured aunt, mother-in-law,
nana and great grandma.
Died as she lived,
with dignity and grace.
Service Thursday 10th October 2pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
Everyone welcome as
Georgie was a friend to all.
Forever missed, never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 4, 2019