Younghusband Town End Farm Suddenly at home on
October 24th aged 94 years,
George Milburn, devoted husband
of the late Mary Ann,
much loved dad of Anne,
Marie and the late George,
dear father in law of
Eunice and Keith, also a doting
grandad and great grandad.
Family and friends please meet for
service at Holy Trinity Church,
Southwick on Friday
November 8th at 1.15pm
followed by interment at
Southwick Cemetery at 2.00pm.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House, 75/77
Blackwood Road, Town End Farm,
Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 4, 2019