Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Webber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Webber

Notice Condolences

George Webber Notice
WEBBER Formerly of Grangetown Peacefully in Maple Lodge Care Home on 9th June, aged 82 years, George. Beloved husband to Isabelle and a loving dad to Julie and Linda. Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium). At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.