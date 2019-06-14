|
|
|
WEBBER Formerly of Grangetown Peacefully in Maple Lodge Care Home on 9th June, aged 82 years, George. Beloved husband to Isabelle and a loving dad to Julie and Linda. Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium). At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
