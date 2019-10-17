Home

Wallis Cleadon,
formerly of Millfield Peacefully at home, after a
short illness, on 12th October,
aged 83 years, George William.
Beloved husband of Irene, loving
father of Keith and Deborah, dear
father-in-law of Ann and Arthur,
and dearly loved grandfather of
Matthew, Eleanor and James.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Tuesday
22nd October at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers to Lake
District Calvert Trust.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
