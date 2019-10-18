|
|
|
SANDERSON (Retired Sandhill View School Teacher) Peacefully on 12th October,
aged 81 years, George William.
Devoted husband of Joan, much loved dad to Graeme, Colin, Christine and David. Dear father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Would friends please meet for service on Tuesday 22nd October at 1:15pm at Ewesley Road Methodist Church, followed by cremation. Family flowers only by request, donations to Alzheimer's,
a plate will be provided
at the church and crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Grindon,
Tel. 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019