Ridley George (BIT) Aged 71 years.
Suddenly passed away Tuesday 3rd September at hospital.
Loving husband to Pauline,
Father to Ryan, Shaun and Steven. Brother to Brian, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, proud Grandad and Great Grandad.
Gone but never forgotten.
Will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Forever in our thoughts.
Donations to British Heart Foundation. Family and friends to join at Union Street Church, Hetton on Monday 16th September at 12pm followed by a Burial service at Hetton Cemetery at 1pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 12, 2019
