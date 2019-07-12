Home

George Park Notice
PARK Silksworth Passed away peacefully in the Croft Residential Home, on 8th July, aged 99 years, George Frederick (Fred).
Much loved husband of Lorna, adored dad of Susan and Andrea,
a dearly loved father in law of Billy,
a devoted grandad, brother, brother
in law, uncle and friend of many.
Friends please meet for Requiem mass, at St Mary Magdalenes Church, Millfield, on Tuesday 16th July at 12.00pm followed by interment at St Matthews Cemetery.
Fred will be sadly missed by all.
In heavenly love abiding.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019
