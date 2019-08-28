Home

McANENY
George William Suddenly at home on
17th August, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Dorothy.
Much loved dad of Ian and Leigh, also loving father in law of
Gary and Joanne.
Cherished granda of Ross,
Emma, Beth and Ashley.
Proud great granda, dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 10.30am and thereafter at
Mill View Club, Fulwell.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK. A donation box will be
available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2019
