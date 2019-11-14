|
JOHNSON George Stanley (Hylton Castle) George passed
away peacefully on
8th November, aged 65 years.
Loving dad of Diane, beloved partner of Wyn, much loved brother of Colin and uncle of Deborah, David and Sebastian.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium
on Thursday 21st November
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
the RNLI.
All enquiries to Richard Bird Funeral Services, 57 Great North Road, Gosforth, NE3 2DQ.
Tel: 0191 5111412
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 14, 2019