Hutchinson (Plains Farm) Peacefully in Archer's Court Nursing Home
on 4th March 2019,
aged 75 years,
George Wood (Hutchie),
very devoted Husband of Mary (Nee Almond), loving Dad of Mark and the late Avian.
Dear Father in law of Julie. Adored Grandad of Bradley, Thomas and James. Dearest Brother of Jean and Gordon. Brother in law of Margaret. Also much loved Uncle.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday 15th March at 3:00 pm.
Friends are kindly invited afterwards to Plains Farm W.M.C for refreshments.
George resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
190 Hylton Road. Tel 0191 5656055.
Sadly missed by all his devoted family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
