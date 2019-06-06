Home

George Hopper Notice
Hopper Seaburn
Mess 189
Past Chairman
Mess 82 Peacefully in hospital on
May 26th, aged 81 years, George.
Much loved husband of Doris,
also a loving brother in law of Lorna, Peter, Stewart and Pauline, dearest uncle of Stuart, Susan, Helen and
the late Paul, also great uncle of
Lily, Ethan, Braden and Riley.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday June 11th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. Tel 01915496263.

Loved and remembered forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
