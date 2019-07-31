|
Greenwood (Seaham) Peacefully on July 23rd,
George, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of
Irene (née Smith), devoted dad of Stephen, Susan, father-in-law of Julie and Tony. Much loved granda
of Stephen, Mark and
treasured great-granda.
Friends please meet in
Stanley Street Methodist Church, Friday August 2nd for service
at 10am. Cremation to
follow at Sunderland.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
to Alzheimer's Day Centre,
Seaham c/o George's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham, Tel. 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2019