COLMAN (East Herrington) Peacefully surrounded by his family on 6th November, aged 88 years, George. Beloved husband of Sheila, much loved dad of David, devoted grandad of James and Lucy,
also a dear and much loved father in law of Bev. Friends and family
please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 21st November at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's UK.
All enquiries to John Hogg Funeral Directors 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel: 0191 511 0028
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 14, 2019