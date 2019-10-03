|
|
|
Calvert Easington Lane Peacefully at home
after a short illness on September 24th,
aged 83 years, George.
The dearly loved husband of the late Jenny. A loving dad,
father-in-law, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. A devoted granda George and a cherished great granda George. Friends please meet on Wednesday October 9th for service in St. Michael and
All Angel's Parish Church, Easington Lane at 12.15pm. Interment to follow in
Easington Lane Cemetery.
All are welcome afterwards to Easington Lane WMC for refreshments. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie. A donation box will be provided at the Church.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 73 High Street, Easington Lane Tel: 0191 5263499. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019