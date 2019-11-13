|
|
|
BROWN Seaburn Dene On November 7th, aged 83 years, George, dearly beloved husband of Sheila, much loved dad of Neil,
dear brother of John, Danny and the late Gordon, Stephen and Marjorie. Also a dear friend of many.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Sunderland Lifeboat Association, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquires to
Peter Dodd Funerals, Roker
Tel 5640027
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2019