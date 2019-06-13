|
Broadbent George (Sunderland)
Peacefully in hospital on
8th June 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
much loved dad of George, Vicki
and Warren. A cherished grandad
to Olivia and a dear father-in-law
to Joanne.
Would family and friends
please meet for funeral service
and cremation at Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
20th June 2019 at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please and
donations if so desired to the
Coronary Care Unit at Sunderland Royal.
Much loved and
always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 13, 2019
