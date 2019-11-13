|
AUSTIN George On October 28th 2019, suddenly in hospital, George, aged 70 years,
of Clayton, Bradford, formerly of Sunderland. The beloved husband of the late Glenys, dearly loved dad, brother, brother in law and uncle. Funeral service will take place at Scholemoor Crematorium, Necropolis Road, Bradford,
BD7 2PS on
Wednesday November 20th at 11.30 am. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. No flowers please but donations in lieu may be made to Heart Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support,
a box will be provided at the crematorium for this purpose.
All further enquiries to
David C Nunn Independent Family Funeral Director Tel: 01274 511108
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2019