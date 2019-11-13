Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Austin

Notice Condolences

George Austin Notice
AUSTIN George On October 28th 2019, suddenly in hospital, George, aged 70 years,
of Clayton, Bradford, formerly of Sunderland. The beloved husband of the late Glenys, dearly loved dad, brother, brother in law and uncle. Funeral service will take place at Scholemoor Crematorium, Necropolis Road, Bradford,
BD7 2PS on
Wednesday November 20th at 11.30 am. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. No flowers please but donations in lieu may be made to Heart Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support,
a box will be provided at the crematorium for this purpose.
All further enquiries to
David C Nunn Independent Family Funeral Director Tel: 01274 511108
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -