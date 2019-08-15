|
|
|
LEWIS Seaton Wife Beatrice and family of the late Geoff, wish to sincerely thank friends and neighbours for kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement.
Our grateful thanks for very generous donations for
St. Cuthbert's Hospice, Durham where Geoff was very well looked after whilst in their care.
Also the Rev P. Harrison at
Christ Church and Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director for their services.
Geoff, so dearly loved,
so sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 15, 2019