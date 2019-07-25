|
LEWIS Seaton, Seaham Retired Police Officer.
On July 17th Geoff aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Beatrice
(née Hodgen), devoted and much respected dad of Richard and daughter in law Angela, proud and much loved grandad of Evie and Tom, a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Friends please meet in Christ Church on Tuesday July 30th for service at 11.45am. Cremation to follow at Durham, 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for
St. Cuthbert's Hospice, Durham,
a collection plate will be available in church and at the crematorium or care of Geoff's family.
Enquiries to
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham,
Tel 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 25, 2019