Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00
Holy Trinity Church
Murton
Gary (Pinkey) Purvis

Gary (Pinkey) Purvis Notice
Purvis Murton On March 4 after a long illness Gary (Pinkey), aged 51 years. Beloved son of Beryl and the late George, loving partner of Angie, much loved nephew of Carol, John, Joan,
Brian, John and the late Noreen,
and a cherished cousin.
Friends please meet in
Holy Trinity Church, Murton on Wednesday March 13 for service at 12 noon. Cremation to follow at Durham. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie c/o the family. Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham tel. 581 7388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 11, 2019
