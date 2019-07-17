|
|
|
Johnson Whitburn (Formerly of Southwick)
Sadly passed away on 4th
July 2019, aged 84 years.
Garth, a devoted husband to Sheila.
A much loved dad to Steven, Allison and uncle to Susan. A precious Grandfather of Robert, Caroline, Christopher, Andrew, James and Joseph and Great Grandfather of Fearne and Jose Willow.
Also brother of Adam.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for service at South Shields
Crematorium on Monday 22nd
July at 11.15am. Family flowers
only please, donations in lieu if so
desired to The Pahar Trust, Nepal.
A collection box will be provided
at the Crematorium. Family
and friends are kindly invited
afterwards to The Whitburn
Cricket Club for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller
Funeral Directors, Boldon.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2019