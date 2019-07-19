Home

Frederick Johnston Notice
Johnston Suddenly and unexpectedly on July 13th,
Frederick (Fred, "Flashy").
Devoted husband to Jean
and truly amazing, loving father to Alan, Karen and father-in-law to Ian and Jane. A much loved grandad, great-grandad and a
loving brother. Please meet on Thursday July 25th for service in
St Michael & All Angels Parish Church, Houghton-le-Spring
at 12:00 noon. Committal to follow in Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to
Northumbria Blood Bikes c/o Alan.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Loved beyond words;
missed beyond measure.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019
