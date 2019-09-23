|
HARVEY-GOLDING Frederick On September 7th, of
Market Crescent, Wingate,
Fred aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Violet, much loved dad of Michael and Paul, dear father-in-law of Dawn, also a devoted grandfather
and great grandfather.
Cremation at Durham Crematorium on Friday September 27th. Friends please accept this intimation and meet for service at Our Lady of The Rosary RC Church, Peterlee at 2pm.
All enquiries to East Durham Funeral Service, Tel: 0191 5864322
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019