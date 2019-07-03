|
SEAMAN Ryhope,
formerly Silksworth Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on
24th June, aged 79 years, Freddie.
Ex husband of Jean, dad to Lynne, Karen, Tracey, Pauline, Joanne
and the late Jean. A grandad,
a brother to his brothers and
sisters and a friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 1:30 PM.
All welcome back to the Railway Inn
for refreshments after the service.
RIP
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2019