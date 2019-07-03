Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Seaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Seaman

Notice Condolences

Freddie Seaman Notice
SEAMAN Ryhope,
formerly Silksworth Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on
24th June, aged 79 years, Freddie.
Ex husband of Jean, dad to Lynne, Karen, Tracey, Pauline, Joanne
and the late Jean. A grandad,
a brother to his brothers and
sisters and a friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 1:30 PM.
All welcome back to the Railway Inn
for refreshments after the service.
RIP
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.