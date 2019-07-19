Resources More Obituaries for Fred Park Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred Park

Notice PARK Fred Lorna and the family of the late Fred wish to give grateful thanks to Father Skelton of St Mary Magdalenes for the beautiful uplifting service.

Many thanks to George Cockburn and Bill Watson for serving on the altar.Thanks to Norman Barron for the readings and also to Andrea for her tribute to her dad.

Thanks to Mary and Carol

for the beautiful singing that enhanced the service.

Grateful thanks to Kathryn

and all the staff at the Croft Residential Home for the love

and care given to Fred.

Thanks to everyone for the cards of condolence and words of comfort given to us. Thanks to all family and friends who have supported us all.

Grateful thanks to Jayne and the wonderful team from Scollen and Wright for the support and guidance to us all during this very sad time.

God bless you all. Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.