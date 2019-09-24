Home

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Hylton Castle, Sunderland)
27 Chiswick Square
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 3PZ
0191 548 7606
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Notice

Fred Osman Notice
Osman Hylton Castle Peacefully after a long illness on
18th September, aged 84 years,
Fred, devoted husband of Irene, much loved dad of Stephen,
Barry, Sandra and Nina,
devoted father in law, grandad,
great grandad and brother to Brenda and the late Ronnie,
brother in law and uncle.
Fred will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Monday 7th October at 11:30am at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only by request, donations to a charity of the
family's choice. A plate would be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors,
Hylton Castle, Tel 5487606
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 24, 2019
