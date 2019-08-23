Home

Lowes Murton Peacefully at home surrounded by family
on August 19th
aged 78 years, Fred.
The beloved husband of Betty.
The treasured dad of Jacqueline, Sharon & father-in-law of Stephen & Ian. Cherished grandad of Laura & Stu, Scott & Amy, Michael, Harry & great-grandad of Layla-Grace, Rory & Freddie. The dear brother of Alan & brother-in-law of Elizabeth. A much-loved uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Friends please meet on Thursday August 29th for service in Holy Trinity Church, Murton at 11:00am. Committal to follow in Durham Crematorium. All are welcome afterwards to New Heseldon Social Club for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be in the crematorium and the club.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole Tel: 0191 5265800. Cherished always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019
