Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors (Hetton Le Hole)
30 Station Road
Durham, Tyne and Wear DH5 0AT
0191 526 5800
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00
Durham Crematorium
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Hallgarth Manor
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Dodds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Dodds

Notice Condolences

Fred Dodds Notice
Dodds Hetton le Hole Peacefully at home on August 28th surrounded by his loving family,
aged 85 years, Fred.
The beloved husband of the late Sophia. The much-loved dad of Barbara, Jill and Colin and
father-in-law to Graham and Jenny. The treasured grandad of Claire, David, Jamie, Joseph and Sophie and great grandad of Maia. A dear family member and
friend to all.
Please meet on Thursday September 12th for service in Durham Crematorium at 11.00am.
All are welcome afterwards to Hallgarth Manor for refreshments.
No flowers as donations in lieu, if so desired, will be accepted for the work of Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.