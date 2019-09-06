|
|
|
Dodds Hetton le Hole Peacefully at home on August 28th surrounded by his loving family,
aged 85 years, Fred.
The beloved husband of the late Sophia. The much-loved dad of Barbara, Jill and Colin and
father-in-law to Graham and Jenny. The treasured grandad of Claire, David, Jamie, Joseph and Sophie and great grandad of Maia. A dear family member and
friend to all.
Please meet on Thursday September 12th for service in Durham Crematorium at 11.00am.
All are welcome afterwards to Hallgarth Manor for refreshments.
No flowers as donations in lieu, if so desired, will be accepted for the work of Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019