Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Chilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Chilton

Notice Condolences

Fred Chilton Notice
Chilton Pennywell Peacefully in hospital on
11th June 2019, aged 82 years, Fred.
Devoted husband of the late Gladys. Devoted father and grandfather.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday, 20th June at 10:00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Pennywell Youth Project.
A collection box will be available
at the crematorium. Fred will repose in the private chapels of rest of Manor House Funerals,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell.
All enquiries tel (0191) 522 6222
Sadly missed and
remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.