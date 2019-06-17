|
Chilton Pennywell Peacefully in hospital on
11th June 2019, aged 82 years, Fred.
Devoted husband of the late Gladys. Devoted father and grandfather.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday, 20th June at 10:00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Pennywell Youth Project.
A collection box will be available
at the crematorium. Fred will repose in the private chapels of rest of Manor House Funerals,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell.
All enquiries tel (0191) 522 6222
Sadly missed and
remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 17, 2019
