Albion Seaburn Dene In hospital on July 8th,
aged 89 years, Fred.
Beloved husband of the late Maisie,
devoted dad of Jill, also a loving
and caring grandad of Claire
and fiance Chris and Dan.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday July 16th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the R.N.L.I., a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. Tel 01915496263.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019