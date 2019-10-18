Home

Trainor Seaham On October 12th, Frank, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Isobel, devoted dad of Frank, Linda, Janet and Maurice, dear father in law to Denise, Katherine and the late Malcolm, a much loved grandad, great grandad, brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Friends please meet in Christ Church on Thursday October 24th for service at 10.45 a.m.
Cremation to follow at Sunderland.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, for
The Alzheimer's Day Centre, Seaham c/o the family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue Seaham
Tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019
