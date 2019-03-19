Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Hendon, Sunderland)
59 Mainsforth Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 8JX
0191 514 7012
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:15
St, Mary's Catholic Church
Bridge Street
Frank Major Notice
MAJOR Late of Hendon Peacefully in hospital on 16th March, aged 87 years, Frank, dear husband to the late Theresa, much loved dad to Frank, George, Jimmy, Theresa, Lynn and Joyce, a dearest
father-in-law and a loved granda and great granda.
Family and friends please meet for service at St, Mary's Catholic Church, Bridge Street on Tuesday 26th March at 10.15am. Interment to follow at Mere Knolls Cemetery.
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2019
