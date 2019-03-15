|
|
|
Brown Humbledon Peacefully on 8th March after a short illness aged 80 years, Florence (Flo) nee Derbyshire, wife of the late John. Loving mam to Rob, Lynn, Von and Joanne, dear mother in law, devoted grandmother and great grandmother also a very dear sister. Flo will be sadly missed by all.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the P.D.S.A.
A collection plate will be provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More