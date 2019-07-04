Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Purvis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Purvis

Notice Purvis (née Robinson) Paul, Janet and family of the late Evelyn would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring people at Hetton Homecare Services, the medical staff of Sunderland Royal Hospital, to Reverend John Barron, assisted by members of St Michael's and

All Angels Parish Church, for his wonderfully comforting and fitting ceremony, and to Peter Hancock of Derek Moss Funeral Directors for his dignified professionalism.

A special thank you to friends and neighbours, including those from the Mothers Union, WI and Cameo, for all their kindness, sympathy and generous donations made in memory to charity.

We are able to celebrate Evelyn's wonderful life as well as mourn her passing, and our thanks go to Houghton Rugby Club and

Sudeli Catering for providing a fitting reception to remember a

very special lady.

