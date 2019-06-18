|
|
|
Purvis (née Robinson) Peacefully in Hospital after a short illness, Evelyn, aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late Martin, dearly loved and loving mam of Paul and Janet, dear mother-in-law of Jennifer and Nick, adored grandma of Christopher, Anna, Helen, Catherine and Peter, and also a much cherished great-grandma.
Friends please meet for Funeral Service in St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, Houghton-le-Spring at 1.15pm on Thursday 20th June, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm.
Donations if so desired,
in lieu of flowers, to
Cancer Research UK and Unicef.
A collection box will be available
at the funeral.
All enquiries to Derek Moss
Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 512 0927.
Sadly missed but always there
and always loved.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2019
