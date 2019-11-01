Home

Services
Forsters Funeral Directors
6 The Green
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 2JE
0191 516 0333
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
BURNETT (Southwick)
Evelyn Passed away in hospital on
28th October 2019.
Beloved wife of the late James, devoted to William, adored mother of Ron, Val, Derek and
mother in law of Ine.
Much loved nana,
great nana and auntie.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 11th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only, as a donation box will be available after the
service for Alzheimer's Society.
Evelyn will be resting at Forsters Funeral Directors, Southwick,
Tel. 5160333
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019
