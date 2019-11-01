|
BURNETT (Southwick)
Evelyn Passed away in hospital on
28th October 2019.
Beloved wife of the late James, devoted to William, adored mother of Ron, Val, Derek and
mother in law of Ine.
Much loved nana,
great nana and auntie.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 11th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only, as a donation box will be available after the
service for Alzheimer's Society.
Evelyn will be resting at Forsters Funeral Directors, Southwick,
Tel. 5160333
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019