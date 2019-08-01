|
MARSHALL Sunderland Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 24th July, Eva (nee Bramley). Dearly loved wife to Bill, much loved mam to Keith, dearest mother-in-law to Philomena and a devoted nana to Andrew and Lucy, a Great Grandmother to
Eva and Jude.
Also a sadly missed sister,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Mary and St Peter's Church, Springwell Road on Thursday 8th August at 11:15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Marie Curie
(a donation box will be available at the church and crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Tel: 5110028.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019