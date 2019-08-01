Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:15
St Mary and St Peter's Church
Springwell Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Marshall

Notice Condolences

Eva Marshall Notice
MARSHALL Sunderland Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 24th July, Eva (nee Bramley). Dearly loved wife to Bill, much loved mam to Keith, dearest mother-in-law to Philomena and a devoted nana to Andrew and Lucy, a Great Grandmother to
Eva and Jude.
Also a sadly missed sister,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Mary and St Peter's Church, Springwell Road on Thursday 8th August at 11:15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Marie Curie
(a donation box will be available at the church and crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Tel: 5110028.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.