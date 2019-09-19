|
|
|
HOOKER Sunderland Peacefully in hospital with
her family by her side on
12th September, aged 96 years,
Eva (née Noble).
Beloved wife of the late Mark Henry,
treasured mam of
Mark, Ken and Susan,
loving mother in law of
Margaret, Maxine and Steve,
also a dear nana
and great grandma.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 23rd September at 3pm. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Salvation Army, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium.
Eva is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
"Promoted to Glory."
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 19, 2019