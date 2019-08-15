|
|
|
FISKEN Hylton Castle Passed away peacefully at
St Mark's Nursing Home,
on 5th August, aged 89 years, Eva.
Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Billy). A loving mam of Derek, Susan, Eva and Annette and mother in law to Pauline, Alan, Michael and Gary. Also a special nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet for service at Holy Trinity Church, Southwick, on Tuesday 20th August at 12.15pm, followed by burial at Castletown Cemetery at 1pm.
Will be sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 15, 2019