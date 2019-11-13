|
WILSON (née Donkin)
Ethel (Edith)
Silksworth Suddenly but peacefully
in hospital on November 7th,
surrounded by her loving family.
A devoted wife of Robert.
A treasured and adored mam
of Michael and Angela.
A loving nanna of Donna
and her partner Rachel. A dearly
loved mother-in-law of Jackie.
A beloved aunt, great aunt and
a dear and treasured friend of many.
Friends please meet on Tuesday November 19th for service in Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St Benedicts Hospice,
a charity close to Ethel's heart.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All are welcome back afterwards
to Hastings Hill for refreshments.
She will be truly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Ethel is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2019