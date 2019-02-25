|
|
|
Maullaney Ethel
(née Hopps)
(Ritz Launderette) Peacefully on 15th February,
in her 93rd year, after a short stay in hospital. Ethel, wife of the late Harry, much loved and loving aunt of Stan, David, Christine and Michael, sister of the late Belle and late Stan,
dear sister-in-law of Tom.
Ethel was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all of her family.
All welcome to service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 3.00pm.
Resting with Peter Dodd
Funeral Directors.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More