ERNIE MUCKLES I opened my eyes this morning,
I looked to the heavens above
And whispered
"Happy 100th Birthday Dad"
I send you all my love.

Instead of a card we will think of you, instead of a gift a prayer,
To the one we thought
the whole world of
And still miss beyond compare.

Those who loved you dearly
will always remember you,
We'll sit for a while and picture your smile like we so often do.

We'll have heartaches and
there'll be tears but lots of
happy memories so dear,
Each day of my life,
how I wish you were still here.

Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Daughter Sylvia and her family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
