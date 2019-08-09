ERNIE MUCKLES I opened my eyes this morning,

I looked to the heavens above

And whispered

"Happy 100th Birthday Dad"

I send you all my love.



Instead of a card we will think of you, instead of a gift a prayer,

To the one we thought

the whole world of

And still miss beyond compare.



Those who loved you dearly

will always remember you,

We'll sit for a while and picture your smile like we so often do.



We'll have heartaches and

there'll be tears but lots of

happy memories so dear,

Each day of my life,

how I wish you were still here.



Always in our thoughts,

forever in our hearts.

Daughter Sylvia and her family. Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019